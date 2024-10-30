This list – of the top 20 performers – has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best players around League Two so far this season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list includes just one Dons star, who has a season rating of 7.21.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.