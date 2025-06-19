MK Dons are expected to challenge for the League Two title.placeholder image
MK Dons are expected to challenge for the League Two title.

These are the chances of MK Dons, Swindon Town, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town finishing in League Two's top seven

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST
MK Dons go into the 2025/26 League Two season with renewed focus.

Bolton Wanderers striker Aaron Collins and free agent defender Gethin Jones have already signed up for the campaign ahead and are certain to bring plenty of quality.

That won’t be the end of it as Paul Warne looks to build a squad capable of winning promotion to League One.

MK will be looking to do that via a top three finish, but a top seven spot appears far more likely this time around.

So who are the teams expected to make up the top seven? Here we take a look at the latest odds, courtesy of WIlliam Hill.

Evens

1. Chesterfield

Evens Photo: Getty Images

4/11

2. MK Dons

4/11 Photo: Getty Images

5/4

3. Gillingham

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

5/4

4. Notts County

5/4 Photo: Getty Images

