A woeful 19th place finish will gladly be forgotten as summer optimism begins to take over for a 25/26 season to remember for very different reason.

It is a campaign Dons go into with high expectations with new boss Paul Warne having his first transfer window to revamp the struggling squad.

MK go into the season also fancied with the bookies to be competiting for the League Two title.

But it promises to be another very competitive season with Chesterfield also fancying their chances of lifting the title.

Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season.

Bristol Rovers will be ooking for a quick return to League One after their relegation, while Notts County and Salford City head in to the seaosns with budgets and ambition.

Whoever takes the title it promises to be yet another gripping season ahead.

Here we take a look at the early odds to win the title, courtesy of PaddyPower.

