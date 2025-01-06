MK Dons are six points off the play-offs after a big dip in form.MK Dons are six points off the play-offs after a big dip in form.
These are the latest promotion odds you can get as League Two shapes up to be on of the tightest seasons going, including MK Dons, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:14 GMT
League Two is shaping up to be one of the tightest leagues around.

Currently just eight points is the difference between Crewe in second spot and 13th-placed Bromley.

Five points split Crewe and Grimsby in 9th with all to play for in the second half of the season.

MK Dons have dropped off the pace after just one win in six and find themselves six points off the pace.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row.

Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row. Photo: Tina Jenner

500/1

2. Swindon Town

500/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Accrington Stanley

100/1 Photo: GettyImages

100/1

4. Tranmere Rovers

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

