Stockport County's Nick Powell is rated as League Two's best player on the new EA FC 24 game following his move from Stoke City in the summer.

These are the nine best rated League Two players on the new EA FC 24 game

These are the best rated League Two players on the soon to be released EA Sports FC 24.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

The game rates Stockport County’s Nick Powell as the best player in the league with a 70 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Rated: 70

1. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

Rated: 70 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Rated: 69

2. Scott Malone (Gillingham)

Rated: 69 Photo: Ashley Allen

Rated: 69

3. James McClean (Wrexham)

Rated: 69 Photo: Charles McQuillan

Rated: 69

4. David McGoldrick (Notts County)

Rated: 69 Photo: Marc Atkins

