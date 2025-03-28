This League One combined table gives an interesting glimpse into the up and down nature of football and the difference good or bad management can have.This League One combined table gives an interesting glimpse into the up and down nature of football and the difference good or bad management can have.
These are the teams who have racked up the most points in League One over the last 20 seasons, including MK Dons, Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Portsmouth and more

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:17 BST
These are the clubs who have won the most points in League One over the last 20 seasons.

It features an interesting mix of teams who have made it from League One to the Premier League and back again, as well as clubs who have risen to the top and others who have even been relegated out of the National League.

The table is a classic retro view of football in England over the last two decades and perfectly captures the up and down nature of the beautiful game.

Here we look at how a combined table from the last 20 years would look, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Stats accurate as of March 27.

Games: 687

1. Milton Keynes Dons - 979pts

Games: 687 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 633

2. Peterborough United - 968pts

Games: 633 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 646

3. Walsall - 818pts

Games: 646 Photo: Getty Images

Games: 646

4. Oldham Athletic - 807pts

Games: 646 Photo: Getty Images

