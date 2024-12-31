The Dons are now without a win in four games and are back down in 11th in the table with their previous five game winning run a distant memory.
But it’s still very much all to play for in a fascinating League Two table which sees just seven points between second placed Notts County and Cheltenham Town back in 14th.
So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by SkinLords – gives its take on how the final table will look.
How does the Supercomputer work?
The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.
What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.
The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.