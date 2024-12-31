Chesterfield dropped oiut of the top seven after two defeats over Christmas.Chesterfield dropped oiut of the top seven after two defeats over Christmas.
These are the teams who will win automatic promotion and go down in League Two this season, including MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Bradford City, Barrow and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 09:40 GMT
The dip in form continued over the festive period for MK Dons with just one point returned.

The Dons are now without a win in four games and are back down in 11th in the table with their previous five game winning run a distant memory.

But it’s still very much all to play for in a fascinating League Two table which sees just seven points between second placed Notts County and Cheltenham Town back in 14th.

So who is going to finish where, Here a supercomputer – prodcued by SkinLords – gives its take on how the final table will look.

How does the Supercomputer work?

The League Two SuperComputer, conducted by SkinLords, is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias.

What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 10,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 10,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

97pts (+35)

1. Walsall

97pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+25)

2. Port Vale

86pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+20)

3. Notts County

82pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

4. Chesterfield

81pts (+20) Photo: Brian Eyre

