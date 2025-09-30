MK Dons got back on track with a win at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.placeholder image
MK Dons got back on track with a win at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

These are the three teams AI thinks will win automatic promotion from League Two as MK Dons, Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Gillingham fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:43 BST
Promotion-chasing MK Dons picked up an important win at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.

It ended a mini winless run and leaves the Dons just outside the play-off places and ready to kick on into the top three.

Around the league Chesterfield picked up an equally important win at home to Newport, while Bristol Rovers kept up their excellent form with another win.

Gillingham were beaten for the first time this season at home to Harrogate, while Walsall continue to look good.

It's not going to plan for Colchester and Crawley Town who are looking over their shoulders after weekend defeats, while there are signs it could be two relegated from three with Shrewsbury, Newport and Cheltenham scrapping for their EFL future.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – provided for the Opta website – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

82.80pts

1. Walsall

82.80pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
80.23pts

2. Swindon Town

80.23pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
76.06pts

3. Gillingham

76.06pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
74.81pts

4. Salford City

74.81pts Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GillinghamBristol RoversLeague TwoChesterfieldWalsallCrawley TownHarrogate
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice