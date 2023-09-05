News you can trust since 1981
Mo Eisa has a season rating of 7.50 making him the eight bets ranked player in League Two this season.

This is said to be League Two's team of the season so far, featuring players from MK Dons, Swindon Town, Accrington Stanley, Harrogate Town, AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby Town - picture gallery

MK Dons players Mo Eisa and Dan Kemp have been included in this League Two team of the season so far.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST

The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives Eisa a rating of him an 7.50 and Kemp 7.92 following his fine loan spell with Swindon Town.

Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news here.

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15

1. Alex Bass (AFC Wimbledon)

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15 Photo: DANIEL LEAL

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37

2. Toby Mullarkey (Grimsby Town)

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79

3. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79 Photo: George Wood

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.45

4. Ryan Johnson (AFC Wimbledon)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.45 Photo: Clive Rose

