MK Dons players Mo Eisa and Dan Kemp have been included in this League Two team of the season so far.

The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives Eisa a rating of him an 7.50 and Kemp 7.92 following his fine loan spell with Swindon Town.

Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.

1 . Alex Bass (AFC Wimbledon) Position: Keeper Rating: 7.15 Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

2 . Toby Mullarkey (Grimsby Town) Position: Right-back Rating: 7.37 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley) Position: Central defender Rating: 7.79 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales