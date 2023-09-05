This is said to be League Two's team of the season so far, featuring players from MK Dons, Swindon Town, Accrington Stanley, Harrogate Town, AFC Wimbledon and Grimsby Town - picture gallery
MK Dons players Mo Eisa and Dan Kemp have been included in this League Two team of the season so far.
The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives Eisa a rating of him an 7.50 and Kemp 7.92 following his fine loan spell with Swindon Town.
Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.
Get the latest Dons news here.
1 / 3