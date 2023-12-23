News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes Dons' Jonathan Leko is rated as the most valuable right winger in League Two.

This is said to be the most valuable starting XL that can be fielded in League Two ahead of January transfer window, ,featuring players from MK Dons, Stockport County, Gillingham and Forest Green Rovers

This is the most valuable side that League Two can field.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which has selected this side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The team, valued at just under £7m, perhaps oddly features two players from strugglers Forest Green Rovers but none from title-chasing Mansfield Town.

Take a look at this side and give us your thoughts via our social media channels.

Position: keeper Value: £1.73m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham, on loan from Arsenal)

Position: keeper Value: £1.73m Photo: David Price

Position: left-back Value: £606,000

2. Scott Malone (Gillingham)

Position: left-back Value: £606,000 Photo: Ashley Allen

Position: central defender Value: £520,000

3. James Connolly (Morecambe, on loan from Bristol Rovers)

Position: central defender Value: £520,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: central defender Value: £433,000

4. Reece Welch (Forest Green Rovers, on loan from Everton)

Position: central defender Value: £433,000 Photo: Brett Hemmings

