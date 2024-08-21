MK Dons are seeking their first League Two win of the season against Carlisle United this weekend.MK Dons are seeking their first League Two win of the season against Carlisle United this weekend.
MK Dons are seeking their first League Two win of the season against Carlisle United this weekend.

This supercomputer is tipping MK Dons to come good after poor start - plus where Notts County, Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City and the rest are tipped to finish

It’s been a poor start to the season for promotion-chasing MK Dons.

Successive defeats leaves Mike Williamson’s side in the early drop zone and feeling the pressure going in to their home game with Carlisle United at the weekend.

But, despite the slow start, a supercomputer – produced by Best Plinko Casino – still expects the Dons to be in the promotion hunt come the end of the season.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks the League Two table will look at the end and where MK Dons will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The Best Plinko Casino SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

The table is the result of these simulations then being compiled into what the SuperComputer predicts at present given all the information that is available to it.

90pts (+29)

1. Fleetwood Town

90pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

2. Port Vale

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+17)

3. Milton Keynes Dons

81pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+15)

4. Doncaster Rovers

79pts (+15) Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

