Thomas-Asante announces he is leaving MK Dons

Brandon Thomas-Asante has joined Ouss Cisse in confirming his departure from MK Dons.

The 20-year-old made just two appearances for Paul Tisdale's side last season having burst onto the scene under Karl Robinson in 2016. The forward made 35 appearances for Dons, but never made a league start.

Last season, he spent time on loan at Sutton United and Oxford City.

Posting on Instagram, Thomas-Asante wrote: "Coming through from the academy, as a boy eager to make a name for myself, I did not have any idea of the amazing people I would get to meet, the challenges I was to face and everything in between.

"In my time at MK I have learnt so many lessons, especially that you cannot predict exactly how your path will go.

"This being said, I promise myself that I will work my hardest to reach the high goals that I know I can achieve, and although this next chapter will not be with MK Dons, the fans and family will always be in my heart. Thanks for the love you guys gave me from the start."

MK Dons will reveal their retained list early next week.