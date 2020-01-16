Thompson lured by Dons' style of play

Louis Thompson hopes to hit the ground running after becoming MK Dons' third signing of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed from Norwich on loan until the end of the season, having spend the first half of the campaign at Shrewsbury.

Like Carlton Morris, who signed a similar deal last week, Thompson knows Martin from his time at Carrow Road. He also knows Dons' assistant manager Luke Williams from Swindon, where he began his career.

"The team are playing a great brand of football and I wanted to get down here and be a part of that," said the midfielder. "Hopefully I can take to it like a duck to water and me and the team can kick on.

“I always knew Russ would go into coaching – it’s a natural progression for him. He’s a born leader and he was always very vocal and expressive as my captain and he always had a knack for saying the right things.

“I’m a combative player who likes to get forward as well as read the game well defensively. I want to chip in at both ends of the pitch - hopefully I can do that and help the team pick up the points needed to climb the table.”