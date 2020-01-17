Thompson should be playing higher, says Martin

Injuries and bad luck have prevented new signing Louis Thompson from playing at a higher level than League One, according to Russell Martin.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Norwich yesterday - Martin's second raid of his former club after Carlton Morris joined last week - to become Dons' third signing of the window.

Thompson suffered nearly 18 months on the sidelines with two separate Achilles injuries, and as such has played just 30 times since August 2016, most recently on loan at Shrewsbury for the first half of this season.

But Martin believes if Thompson can reach his potential again, Dons will have a big talent on their hands.

"I'm really pleased to get him in," he said. "If we can get him to where I know he can get to, we've got a player who wouldn't be in League One if it wasn't for injury.

"He has played under Luke at Swindon, I played with him at Norwich, so in terms of personality and character, he will add hugely to the dressing room. I'm really pleased.

"We're fortunate to get the players of this quality, and I know there are circumstances which have helped us get them, but he's a player who has played in this league as a youngster, like David Kasumu and Sam Nombe, and earned a move to a Premier League club. "

After Paul Tisdale revealed his aversion to loan deals in the last transfer window, Martin has signed both Thompson and Morris on loan, while Ben Gladwin signed on a short-term deal. He explained: "We've added real quality and depth to the squad. January is crazy, but we're not in a position where we can just go and get anyone, financially or because of our position. So I've had to get people I really trust and know.

"With this window, our aim is to stay in League One. We had to be short term too. There are still targets we are looking at, but if we don't do any more business, I'll be happy."