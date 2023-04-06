Tickets go on sale next week for Newport Pagnell Town’s Wembley return

Newport Pagnell Town fans can get hold of their tickets to the FA Vase final next Wednesday (April 12).

Thousands made the journey from Milton Keynes Central last May to see the Swans thump Littlehampton Town 3-0 to lift the Vase, and even more are predicted for their defence on Sunday May 21 as Gary Flinn’s side look to do the double.

Non-League Finals Day offers fans the unique opportunity to watch two games of football at Wembley, kicking off with Newport’s Vase defence against Ascot United, ahead of the FA Trophy final later in the day between Gateshead and Halifax Town.

Swans supporters will be given the south west corner of the national stadium, with tickets priced £25 for adults and £10 for concessions.