News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Tickets go on sale next week for Newport Pagnell Town’s Wembley return

Set your reminders for next Wednesday as tickets go on sale

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read

Newport Pagnell Town fans can get hold of their tickets to the FA Vase final next Wednesday (April 12).

Thousands made the journey from Milton Keynes Central last May to see the Swans thump Littlehampton Town 3-0 to lift the Vase, and even more are predicted for their defence on Sunday May 21 as Gary Flinn’s side look to do the double.

Non-League Finals Day offers fans the unique opportunity to watch two games of football at Wembley, kicking off with Newport’s Vase defence against Ascot United, ahead of the FA Trophy final later in the day between Gateshead and Halifax Town.

Most Popular

Swans supporters will be given the south west corner of the national stadium, with tickets priced £25 for adults and £10 for concessions.

General admission sales will be available online at midday on Wednesday April 12 at https://www.wembleystadium.com/tickets/

TicketsFA VaseOpportunityFA TrophyGatesheadWembley