The Women’s European Championship trophy will be the prize for the winners

Tickets to UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 went on sale on Monday with all fans of football, women’s sport and big events encouraged to get involved in what promises to be the biggest women’s sporting event in European history.

Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK will be hosting four games during the tournament including three group stage games and one semi-final match. They are:

Spain v Finland (Friday July 8) KO 5pm

Denmark v Finland (Tuesday July 12) KO 5pm

Finland v Germany (Saturday July 16) KO 8pm

Semi Final (Wednesday July 27) KO 8pm

Visitors to Stadium MK will be able to watch some of the best players in the world compete including 2020/21 UEFA women’s Player of the Year Alexia Putellas of Spain. Denmark’s captain and two-time Golden Boot winner Pernille Harder will also be expected to play a big part in her team’s hopes of landing a first title.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 ambassador Rio Ferdinand said: “I’m really looking forward to the tournament.

“We’ve already seen ticket records broken and we are looking to break even more this summer. You just have to get down to a game and take in the atmosphere.

“The tournament is vitally important. We’ve seen in the past how tournaments bring families and nations together, so we’re here to push and amplify the women’s game.

“I want the players to enjoy it. They’re the best days of your life and memories that will live with you forever.

“I went to two games at Euro 96 as a fan and the energy and excitement around that tournament was amazing – that feeling has never left me.”

Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger can’t wait to perform in front of Milton Keynes fans when her side face Finland on 16 July.

“England has become my second home and I’m excited to see how crazy the fans can be and the passion they have for the women’s game,” said Berger.

“We have Europe’s finest at this tournament and you will see a lot of different playing styles, a lot of different cultures and football at the highest level.

“Women’s football fans are everywhere now. I can’t wait for them to come out and cheer for us.

“It’s the most competitive tournament yet, for sure. There are so many countries who can win it and fans will see top players who play in leagues around the world.”

England’s most capped player of all time Fara Williams said: “Every time you put on an England shirt as a player or even as a pundit trying to promote the game, you’re always trying to inspire the next generation of players to get them involved.

“The Euros are going to be massive. We hosted in 2005 when the women’s game was nowhere near as big as it is now, so this will rocket the game to another level.

“I played the game for 19 years and I’ve been to many tournaments, but this is the most competitive and the most open we’ve ever seen. Go and buy some tickets!”

More than 350,000 tickets, of the over 700,000 available, have already sold for the tournament in the pre-sale, public ballot and group bookings stage. It means UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is set to be a record-breaking event already, beating the previous tournament record of 240,000 set at Netherlands EURO 2017.

16 nations take part in this year’s tournament which will be played out across England, with nine venues playing host to 31 games including Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh.

To mark the occasion of 100 days to go until the tournament starts, organisers launched an eye-catching giant table-football installation featuring 9ft tall female footballers in Carnaby Street today.

The installation features players representing the top-seeded team in each group (England, Germany, Netherlands and France) and will be in situ until 10 April.

Chris Bryant, Tournament Director for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, added: “This is it now. We are just 100 days out from what promises to be a huge, history making spectacle for women’s football.

“We have made a great start already regarding ticket sales. It’s a case now of putting all the final plans in place and generating the excitement around a major sporting event that England has done so well previously.

“This is an opportunity to open up women’s football to new audiences. We wanted to make a bold statement and the installation in Carnaby Street is evident of that. I would encourage anyone who has not already got a ticket to snap them up soon, especially as we are expecting all the available tickets for several matches including all England games and the Final to be purchased soon after going on sale.”

UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022 brings the tournament back to England for the first time since 2005. Tickets are priced from £5 - £50, with a family of four [two adults and two children] able to watch some of the world’s best players from just £30 or £45 for England games, a semi-final or the final.