Tight in the midtable as trio are tied on points

Three city teams are tied on 27 points in the midtable of SSML Division 2.

Unite MK, Loughton Manor and MK Gallacticos sit between seventh and ninth in the table, all tied on the same number of points.Unite are seventh after losing 5-2 to Old Bradwell United. Ben Green bagged a hat-trick, with Tommy Cooke and Daniel Smith adding the others as United climbed to 11th on 22 points.

Manor sit eighth after cruising to a 5-1 win over Grendon Rangers. James Davey (2), Ricki Wigg-Booden, Jamie Palmer and Russell Whitcomb were om the scoresheet.

And Gallacticos are ninth after beating Amersham 2-1 thanks to Ryan Hanley’s brace.

>> Braces from Sam O’Neil and substitute Kelvin Igweani ensured Olney Town a 5-1 win over Stewart & Lloyds AFC in UCL Division 1 on Saturday.

The Nurserymen were stunned by the bottom club though, who were ahead through Jack Nolan, who scored just a minute before the break.

But Drew Mitten fired Olney level five minutes into the second half before the floodgates opened, with O’Neil and Igweani doubling up.