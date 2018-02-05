Tight in the SSML pack for city clubs

Four Milton Keynes sides are separated by just three points in the SSML Division 2 mid-table pack.

Three points and four positions slip Loughton Manor in seventh, Unite MK in eighth, MK Gallacticos in ninth and Old Bradwell United in 10th.

Manor and Old Bradwell were both without games this weekend though, with their games against Tring Corinthians and Tring Town respectively postponed.

Unite failed to capitalise though as they were beaten 3-0 by Aston Clinton, who started the day level on points with them.

But Gallacticos put their 10-1 hammering last week behind them with a 3-2 win over Grendon Rangers. Josh Douglas-Smith netted a brace for Gallacticos, with Juan Bosoka netting their third to move them ahead of Old Bradwell into ninth,