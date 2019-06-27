Tis doesn't rule out further signings this summer

MK Dons have already signed five players this summer, but manager Paul Tisdale says more could be on the horizon.

While Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson, Joe Mason, Jordna Bowery and Regan Poole have all added to his ranks, the manager says there are always opportunities around the corner.

And while he may be happy with his squad at the moment, he is already looking further up the road at the January transfer window.

He said: "The window closes, the loan window stays open, you never know. Unless you're really up and over that budget, it's nice to have someone become available and you can add.

"Our recruitment department are already discussing January, they're working hard in the loan market too. It never stops."

READ MORE: Chances of Aneke's MK Dons return decreasing every day

With his new signings all taking part in the first week of pre-season training, Tisdale is already impressed by how they have fit in.

"They tick a lot of boxes," he added. "They've all had a lot of paths, a different story and different motivating factors, but they all fit into our pattern of football. There needs to be a place for experienced players, which we've got, and the new players will all fit in well."