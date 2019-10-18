Tisdale believes MK Dons supporters are fully behind him and team despite losing streak

Paul Tisdale believes the MK Dons supporters fully understand the reasons for the team's current woeful run of results, and that he doesn't need to issue any sort of rallying call for their backing this weekend.

Dons entertain Coventry City at Stadium MK on Saturday (ko 3pm), hoping to call a halt to a run of five straight defeats in Sky Bet League One.

It is a sequence that has seen the Dons slide from the fringes of the promotion play-off places to being just three points above the relegation zone, but Tisdale insists he does not feel he is under pressure from the fanbase.

Injuries have hit the Dons hard in recent weeks. and the former Exeter City boss believes the fans appreciate the work and effort that he and his players are putting in, even if they are not getting results.

And he insists that together, the club can pull through their current toubles.

"I watched us play Bristol Rovers last week, I saw the supporters support us, I listened to them, and I saw them clap the players off at the end," said Tisdale, who guided Dons to promotion from league two in May.

"They are frustrated, you can see that, but they are clapping the players and they are not foolish.

"The worst moment for any of us is at five to five on a Saturday and we have just lost.

"We all have an opinion, it is raw, and it is a very subjective thing of course when you are assessing your team

"You can say 'I would do this', or 'I wouldn't have taken him off', and I get all that, but there is only one person who can make the decisions and it is me, that is just the way it is.

"The fans are not foolish, they know when we have played well, they know when we haven't played well.

"They know there are circumstances for it, and they know it can turn very quickly as well, and they are a sensible bunch.

"I have been here for 15 months now and I think they have been very considered.

"I think they know that the players have been trying very hard,that we have some good players there, and I don't think I need to issue any pleas or statements.

"I think they understand it, they are frustrated, they are desperate for us to do well and they get very cross and frustrated when we don't manage to do something, as I do.

"Hopefully this is a temporary thing, and we have to find a way through it.

"That is something we will all do, be it me, the coaches, the players and the supporters, we will find a way."