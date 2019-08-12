Tisdale cannot ignore the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon

Paul Tisdale says he has to put the rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon aside ahead of their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.

While the Carabao Cup clash will be the eighth meeting between the sides, it will be the first experience of the fixture for Tisdale after he took over at Stadium MK 14 months ago.

Although familiar with the loose history between the sides, Tisdale says he does not anticipate the rivalry to calm any time soon, but has to put the side-story aside to concentrate on the on-pitch action.

Asked whether he can see tensions easing, he said: "I don't know. It's just a fixture in terms of the coaching office, but we'll see.

READ MORE: AFC Wimbledon ordered by EFL to refer to MK Dons in full

"I'm respectful of the history of it, I won't belittle the past. Things develop over time, and time changes things but essentially, my job is on the pitch and preparing the players correctly.

"You need to know these things, you shouldn't go into them blissfully ignorant of what is coming, but we're football people, and we've got a game to play. With respect to this fixture, we've been concentrating on the Shrewsbury game, and now we're turning our attention to the Cup.

Paul Tisdale

"It's the next game, if I give an objective view. I'm certainly not forgetting the importance of the game to everyone here and AFC Wimbledon. Although it's only a game, it's a Cup game and there's an added tension because of the nature of the fixture. I'm really looking forward to it, my first experience of this fixture. We're going into it to do our very best."