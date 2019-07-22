Tisdale does not know his best MK Dons side yet

With options all over the pitch, Paul Tisdale admits knowing his best 11 is an almost impossible task.

Having added seven bodies to his side this summer - albeit a reduced squad compared to the one which finished League Two last season - Tisdale admitted he is perfectly happy with the quality he now possesses heading into League One.

With his players excited about the competition for places, Tisdale says he still needs to see how the new players fit into his plans before the first game of the season, and when it comes ot his best 11, he admitted: "I don't know it. We've got new players in, a new dynamic, we're in a new league. I know we have a competitive 20 players, but the reality is we've got around a dozen games in the first couple of months – so much can happen.

"There will not be 11 players who can play every game in those first two months. I'd say at this stage, we're looking at performances, dynamics, seeing how new players bounce off others. It will be a long time before I know my best 11 but there options are plentiful."

With a little under two weeks to go before that first game away at Bury, Tisdale added: "I am excited. We're busy approaching the final two weeks – it's funny, I was only watching the cricket last week, and now we're two weeks from the football season again.

"We're ready, we've had four weeks training, they don't lose fitness like they did in the old days. We're close to our top fitness now, everyone is ready to go and we're looking forward to Bury."