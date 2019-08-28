Tisdale empathetic to Bury fans after EFL expulsion

Football must be more business-conscious to avoid more situations like the one Bury, according to Paul Tisdale.

The Shakers were kicked out of the EFL on Tuesday night after failing to provide evidence they can finance themselves through the League One season.

Bolton Wanderers' take over, which was completed on Tuesday night, saved their future after they were given a two week notice by the EFL or face a similar fate to Bury.

While the Dons boss was empathetic towards the plight of the Bury supporters after their expulsion on Tuesday night, he said more needs to be done to future-proof football clubs.

He said: "I'm really disappointed and so upset for all those people at Bury – the supporters, people and staff. It seems so unnecessary but there are good grounds for it. The EFL have to do what they have to do. Ownership of football clubs is so important – stability and vision and consistency and the spirit of why you own a football club are really important.

"We are disappointed and empathise totally for everyone at Bury who have lost their football club.

“We have to be respectful of history, but we also have to look to the future. Football, like all other sports, needs to be contemporary on how it views the sport, industry, the entertainment, the spectators, viewers and the people who pay their money.

"I don't know exactly what goes on when someone buys a football club. We hear about the Fit and Proper Person Test, but I don't know the ins and outs. Maybe we need to improve it, but it's not always the last person holding the baby, it's an accumulation of decisions over a period of time. Making lots of sensible decisions over a long period of time is how a club should be run.

“If there are scary times currently, maybe it’s a shift towards being accountable for the way people run their businesses.

Tisdale also defended previous Bury managers for spending the budgets offered to them.

"Managers will only spend that they are given," he continued. "I've never been able to, nor would I dream of spending money I don't have permission to spend. Some managers may be more persuasive than others. But ultimately a contract has to be signed off by more than just the manager, there's more than one signature there.

"But that's just the sharp end, there is money and a business there that ultimately provides fund for the football club. There are lots of layers that go into creating a sustainable considered football club. I've always had the consideration that when I spend money, how would I spend it as if it were my own. Every club is different, has a different personality."