Tisdale frustrated by Wheeler's winner

Paul Tisdale said fate had nothing to do with it as David Wheeler netted a late winner for Wycombe in a 3-2 win at Adams Park.

Wheeler, who scored the goal which sent Dons into League 1 in on the final day of last season, netted in the final minute for his new club in an enthralling clash which had a bit of everything.

Tisdale, who had Wheeler at Exeter City as well as on loan from QPR last season, said there was an irony in Wheeler's goal, but admitted the goal was preventable.

"It was a really good goal," he said. "He took it really well. It was down to us, like everything. We just didn't make that game our game by the end of it. It's ironic isn't it, but there was more to the game than bleating about fate.

"He scored a great goal, but we opened it up for him."

Dons gave away an early penalty to fall behind, before missing one of their own with the score at 2-1. A second penalty though would see them draw level before Wheeler's last minute winner.

On the defeat, Tisdale continued: "You can put it down to mistakes – it's about scoring more goals than the opposition. We had our chances but we conceded three. We wanted a game of football, we didn't come here to defend, we wanted to play and be attacking, and you could see that.

"Large parts of our game, and our desire to play I was impressed with. I really liked some of it, but there are more than one or two things we had to be better with.

"They had the upper hand in the first 10 minutes, and it forced us into gutsing it out a bit, that was as much them as us. We wanted to move the ball forward, we weren't here to hold on.

"They got their rewards for the upturn in form in the last 20 minutes. It's really disappointing, but there was enough in that game for me to be optimistic."