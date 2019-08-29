Tisdale full of praise for Stanley boss Coleman

Paul Tisdale was full of praise for Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman ahead of their game this Saturday.

While the sides have not met since 2008, Dons travel to the Wham Stadium to take on a Stanley side in their second season in League One, having won the League Two crown two years ago.

Coleman is a popular figure at Accrington

Under the watch of manager Coleman, Tisdale says Accrington are not to be underestimated despite picking up just a point from their opening five games this term.

He said: "John Coleman knows what he's doing, knows how his team should function, encourages them to do so, recruits off the back of it, they play a certain way, they are what they are. When they get into a rhythm, they are hard to beat as they showed when they got promoted. John has a knack of picking up players and maximising their performance.

"I always like watching and playing against them, they have a real flow to their game. They play football in the right way. I've had plenty of tough games against Accrington. They will always have the difficulty of losing their better players, but they came up into League One last year with raw momentum and did extremely well. They'll be looking to do exactly the same this year.

"I enjoy it there, but I've also had some tough games there too."

Coleman too praised his Dons counterpart, saying: "They've got a good side and a good manager.

"If you stick to a system that you play and an ethos, the people who have longevity usually have that, and I think that's why he'e been successful for so long."

In the four meetings between the sides, all coming in League Two from 2006-2008, Dons were winners in all four, with their biggest win a 5-0 triumph at Stadium MK.

So far this season, Accrington's only point came against AFC Wimbledon as they snatched a 1-1 draw despite being down to ten men.