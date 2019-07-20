Tisdale 'generally happy' with win over Welwyn Garden City

Paul Tisdale was not going to read much into his side's narrow 1-0 win over Welwyn Garden City on Friday night, but said he was satisfied on the whole with how his MK Dons side performanced.

Jordan Houghton's 70th minute strike was all that separated the sides at Hern Way, after a competitive and combative Citizens eventually ran out of steam in the second period.

"It was a vital bit of match play," Tisdale said afterwards. "It was a competitive game, the opposition gave us structured defensive competition, and I think they were unlucky so concede the goal we scored to be honest.

"It was a good work out in tricky conditions, but I'm really pleased with how everyone applied themselves. There are areas we wanted to improve on, and we used today to apply some of those ideas. Generally, I'm happy."

While his more established first teamers were eased into the game in the second period, the opening half, which featured former Don Ben Reeves starting alongside a host of academy products, was a drab affair. With barely any action in front of goal, Houghton's strike with 20 minutes to go was a relief, while Hiram Boateng and George Williams both came close after that.

On his side's first half performance, Tisdale said: "There was no real direction to our game, and we needed to do one or two things differently. We had some young players who are learning the game and opposition who were organised in defending their half. You get that in pre-season though. I've told the players not to get too pleased if you put three or four past a team, but don't get too upset if you don't score as many either.

"We're working on concepts, it's part of the training process of the week. Without getting too detailed about it, it is all a part of the workout.

"It's about getting game time, coming through difference challenges, so I'm not getting too carried away."