Tisdale has been too busy to enjoy Dons' promotion party

With his players returning to pre-season training next week, Paul Tisdale is beginning to relax and enjoy the promotion feeling.

Dons were promoted 47 days ago when they beat Mansfield 1-0 at Stadium MK to snatch third spot in League Two at the death. Since then, Tisdale admitted he has had little time to enjoy the fruits of his labours from last season, instead focusing on what needs to be done ahead of pre-season training.

So far, five players have been signed while Kieran Agard has ended speculation linking him to a move away by penning a new deal to remain at the club.

And with the players returning next week for their first week of training, Tisdale said he only this week was able to enjoy what had happened back in May.

"I'm just beginning to enjoy it," he said. "I've not looked at the photographs of the day, I've been doing other things. I've been trying to sign players.

"I go on holiday in about three weeks. Hopefully, everything will be done, the players will be able to train and I can go away for a week. This month, I'll be able to enjoy that promotion. Now the fixtures are out, I've met new players, they've signed, they're here and training. It's a bit different for me."

READ MORE: MK Dons' League One fixture list for 2019/2020