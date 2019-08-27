Tisdale has eyes on a fourth round spot after Southend win

He may have just second a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time in his managerial career, but Paul Tisdale already wants to be in the fourth round.

Dons were 4-1 winners over Southend on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Rhys Healey, Callum Brittain, Hiram Boateng and Sam Nombe - the latter two netting their first goals for the club - as they booked their spot in Wednesday's third round draw.

Rhys Healey made his first start since rejoining the club

Tisdale though is not interested in taking a big scalp, instead aiming for a spot in the fourth round.

"I'd like a game we could win," he said. "But I speak for myself, it would be lovely to get to the fourth round. Whatever comes, we hope for that."

"It feels great to win, but we cannot get too pleased with ourselves because football can turn around very quickly, as we saw in the last three days. It was a good performance, there was a real snap in our play. We made numerous changes, not through punishment, but players needed freshening up."

After Healey and Brittain gave Dons a 2-0 half time lead at a canter, Southend looked rejuvenated in the second period and gave Dons a headache when Brandon Goodship pulled one back on 54 minutes. But despite their period of pressure, Boateng's wonderful individual effort wrapped things up with eight minutes to go, before Nombe's fierce strike sealed it in stoppage time.

Tisdale continued: "Everything was always going to change at half time – 2-0 up at half time away from home is one of the most difficult team talks you will do. The opposition will always respond. And they matched us up, were ballsy and gave us a really tough 15, 20 minutes.

"But we weathered it, and tactically shifted and the game came back to us with some really good goals.

"Well done to the academy, with Callum Brittain, David Kasumu and Sam Nombe all playing well today. But there were others who stepped up too. It was a really good performance, we're delighted with how we played and on to the next round."