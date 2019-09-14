With tickets in the home end sold out, MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale is excited to see a full Stadium MK for their clash against Liverpool.

The European champions head for MK1 on September 25 for the Carabao Cup third round game, but tickets sold out on Tuesday.

Tisdale, who is yet to see Stadium MK sold out, said: "I'm not surprised it sold out – the interest has been incredible. We're all looking forward to it and it's a few weeks away yet. I'm really looking forward to seeing the stadium full – it's something I've not experienced yet.

"I've seen it with 20,000 people here for the Mansfield game, but this should be something else."

Liverpool are expected to field a strong squad for the game, with their U23s also in action on the same night when they take on Fleetwood Town in the Leasing.com Trophy. CLICK HERE to see how Jurgen Klopp's side could line-up.