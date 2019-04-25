Tisdale is not ignoring potential of the play-offs

While their automatic promotion chances remain in their hands, Paul Tisdale says he cannot ignore the fact his MK Dons side may miss out and be forced to go through the play-offs.

The former Exeter boss has been the losing finalist in each of the last two League 2 play-off finals and is eager to miss out on an unwanted hat-trick.

Wins against Colchester and Mansfield will secure Dons a spot in League 1 next season, but currently sitting fourth in the table on goal difference, Dons will be heading for the play-offs should they finish outside the top three.

Tisdale said there have been tentative discussions about their approach to the post-season, but all focus at the moment is on the fight for a top three finish, though he would be foolish to ignore the a potential play-off campaign.

"You cannot ignore these things," he said. "As a manager, you have to spin positives and create an environment where there is a lack of fear, encouraging positive forward thinking. But as an individual, you cannot recklessly ignore it either.

"We're not planning for it at the moment. What planning we can do will not be relevant until we find out we're in that situation. We're trying to win these two games and then see where we are. That's not be admitting defeat or being over optimistic. We will judge the situation in 10 days time."