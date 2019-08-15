Tisdale 'keeping an eye on things' during the transfer window

While the transfer window remains open for a few more weeks yet, Paul Tisdale says he is not desperate for any more incomings to his squad.

Having added eight players over the summer - Hiram Boateng, Brennan Dickenson, Joe Mason, Laurie Walker, Jordan Bowery, Regan Poole, Rhys Healey and Ben Reeves - Tisdale believes he has everything he needs to mount a challenge in League 1 this season.

However, he has not entirely ruled out more additions should an opportunity arise.

"We'd like possibly to be in the mix should a player or two become available," he said. "We're not desperate for players. We've got good numbers in the squad, but if the right player comes along, we'd like to be in a good position.

"You never know who becomes available. We keep an eye on things, and I believe we can be in position to do something. It has to be the right person at the right time, and if not, I'm happy with what I've got."