Tisdale magnanimous after win over Lincoln City

Lincoln probably played better football during MK Dons' 2-1 victory at Stadium MK, according to Paul Tisdale.

With all three goals coming in the opening 22 minutes, Dons played for long periods of the second half with their backs to the wall as Lincoln, who started the day top of the League One table.

A stout defensive performance limited the visitors to a single clear sight of goal in the second half though, with Jason Shackell hitting the bar in stoppage time as Dons held on for their second win of the campaign.

Tisdale was magnanimous in the aftermath, admitting Lincoln played the better football at times, but said his side were worthy of their win.

"In many ways, they played a better game than us, but we got two goals and only conceded one," he said. "It was a big challenge for us and a great result, so we're delighted. They're a good team who have consistently developed and improved and they were at the top of their game tonight.

"We hung on, we shows a lot of guts in the end, they had to break us down and they couldn't do it. I;m delighted with the players. We're a game behind already, and it feels like we're playing catch up so to get a six points on the board is really important for us.

"Sometimes you have to do that. If a goal goes in, you ask whether you invited that pressure, but it;s all in the execution and the product at the end of the day. It was a tough final 20 minutes, and I did look at that clock a lot and I'm sure the players did. But we did enough.

"We've beaten an extremely good team who are on top of their game. They have developed a lot over the last two or three years, so well done to them."