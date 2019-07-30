Tisdale on the look-out for another game after Dons' opener is suspended

MK Dons will be looking for another opponent to play this week after their game with Bury was suspended.

Without a game scheduled for this Saturday when the rest of League 1 kicks off, Dons could be left without a game for 11 days before they are due to play Shrewsbury at home on August 10.

With more first team players now expected to play in the final friendly game against St Neots tonight (Tuesday), manager Paul Tisdale said he will be looking to arrange another game in the meantime to ensure his players do not ease off heading into the new season.

"We can't afford to sit and wait for 10 days, everyone else will be off and running," he said. "We can't go down a gear, so we will try and sort something. If we can get an extra game, behind-closed-doors, we will do it.

"We will play our first team squad at St Neots tonight now, so we will have to move on and get busy.

"It means our first game is at home, which is a nice thought I suppose."

Tisdale spoke of his sympathy towards Bury and their fans, but also to the Dons fans who have had their weekend disrupted as a result of the game being suspended.

"We're disappointed," he added. "We were looking forward to it, we had planned for five weeks for this, and it was was our return to League 1 so it was eagerly anticipated.

"Although this is an unusual situation, we have these concerns about games, whether it be the weather or FA Cup, but you try and take the positives. Really though, those small debates are insignificant compared to all the organisation, travel arrangements and logistics we do, but more importantly the supporters do, with the aggregations to their plans. It knocks onto all areas, and we sympathise with the fans who have made plans.

"We sympathise with the Bury fans and employees too, and the EFL who have to made the decision. They have been put in the onerous position to make the decision last night. It's something that has developed over the last few months, we were aware it might happen but didn't think it would."