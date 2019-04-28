Tisdale pleased with keeper Nicholls after Colchester loss

Though losing 2-0 was disappointing, Paul Tisdale had keeper Lee Nicholls to thank that Saturday's defeat to Colchester was not far more embarrassing.

Despite being beaten by strikes from Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Hunt at the start of each half, Nicholls denied Colchester three times when they were through one-on-one.

Frank Nouble broke behind after a miscue from Russell Martin as the U's sought to double their lead, but saw his effort saved by the Dons keeper. Courtney Senior was then gifted a chance by Dean Lewington as he broke through on goal from the half way line, forcing a good save, low to his left, by Nicholls.

A similar scene played out in the second half too, when Lewington once again freed Senior, but this time with Szmodics in support. Nicholls though again got enough on Senior's shot to keep the ball out, drawing praise from his manager after the whistle.

"He made some really good saves on the counter," said Tisdale. "We got caught a few times, things open up, they did well on it. He had a really good game today."