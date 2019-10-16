Tisdale speaks of his frustration as he tries to turn MK Dons' fortunes around

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale says he feels his hands are tied as he tries to lift his struggling team for Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with promotion-chasing Coventry City.

Dons go into the showdown with seventh-placed Sky Blues hoping to call a halt to a five-match losing streak in the league.

Tisdale's men haven't claimed a point since they were 3-0 winners at Blackpool back on September 14, with injuries having hit the MK squad hard.

Tisdale believes he and his players are doing all they can to turn things round, and once again declared that the Dons are going to have to 'work their way through' the next couple of months.

Dons were narrowly beaten 1-0 at Bristol Rovers last weekend, and a downbeat Tisdale admitted: "We know where we are at the moment, we know the problems we have.

"Nobody is really bothered apart from us, and we are really bothered. We want it to be better, but we have to just work from one game to the next, what more can I do? We have to keep the players positive.

"I can't sign any players, I can't get players back from injury quicker and I can't change what has just happened.

"We just have to keep our composure and keep our faith in each other, and just work our way through this next couple of months.

"I am absolutely positive that once the wheels start turning again then we will be okay, but it just feels a mighty challenge when you have just lost five in a row.

"But we won't be the first team to have a run and then recover and do well, so I am expecting us to do that."

Perhaps a positive that Tisdale and the Dons can point to is that Coventry are hardly in great form themselves.

They currently sit in seventh place in league one, just three points off automatic promotion, but they have won just one of their past six games, and were beaten 1-0 at home by Tranmere Rovers last Sunday.