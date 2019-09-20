Tisdale will 'have to be creative' ahead of Southend game

Dons will be eager for a repeat performance when they lock horns with Southend for a second time this season on Saturday.

Paul Tisdale’s side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the Shrimpers in the Carabao Cup last month, setting themselves up with a mouth-watering clash against European champions Liverpool next week.

Paul Tisdale

Injury to Rhys Healey has left Tisdale with a quandary as to what to up front, but the manager is pleased with the way his side are performing at the moment.

He said: "We will have to be creative with the way we play, but I like the way we're playing at the moment and the spark we have in the side."

After sacking Kevin Bond, former Dons assistant manager Gary Waddock, inset, has taken charge, though Southend still have just a point to their name this season, drawing 3-3 with Fleetwood on Saturday, before a 4-3 defeat on Tuesday night to Shrewsbury.

"I've crossed paths with Gary many times," Tisdale added. "Both when we were playing, and of course he managed at Aldershot when they won the league and we got promoted at Exeter.

"I've got a lot of time for Gary, his side play good football. When he gets the chance to put his stamp on them, I'm sure he will. They've scored a lot of goals recently too, I just hope we're better on Saturday."