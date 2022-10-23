News you can trust since 1981
Dean Lewington leaves the field after MK Dons' defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. The loss sent Dons to the bottom of the league

Toby Lock's MK Dons plater rating photos after losing to Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons dropped to the bottom of the table on Saturday with their fifth consecutive defeat in League One, going down 1-0 to Wycombe Wanderers.

By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago

Nick Freeman scored the only goal of the game just before half-time, stunting Dons’ first-half momentum where they had been on top for the majority.

Dons turned in arguably their best showing of the season too, but could not find the back of the net thanks to some brilliant Max Stryjek saves in the Chairboys’ net.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Little he could have done about the goal, really. Found the ball at his feet a lot in the second half, desperately trying to find an outlet as Wycombe went man-for-man, making it tough

2. Dean Lewington - 5

A rare bad day for the skipper. Looked off the pace, passed poorly and seemed out of sorts when dealing with McCleary

3. Zak Jules - 6.5

Allowed Wycombe to slice through his side a couple of times in the first-half, but shored things up in the second.

4. Warren O'Hora - 6.5

Solid performance, didn't make mistakes and did the simple things right

