Toby Lock's MK Dons plater rating photos after losing to Wycombe Wanderers
MK Dons dropped to the bottom of the table on Saturday with their fifth consecutive defeat in League One, going down 1-0 to Wycombe Wanderers.
By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago
Nick Freeman scored the only goal of the game just before half-time, stunting Dons’ first-half momentum where they had been on top for the majority.
Dons turned in arguably their best showing of the season too, but could not find the back of the net thanks to some brilliant Max Stryjek saves in the Chairboys’ net.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
Page 1 of 4