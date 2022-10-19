Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after beating Walsall in the Papa John's Trophy
MK Dons put in a controlled performance at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night to see off Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy.
By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago
Henry Lawrence and Nathan Holland scored their first goals for the club in the second-half to ensure their second win in Southern Group C, while West Ham U21s’ win over Cheltenham Town meant Dons would progress as table toppers.
Here’s how we rated the players.
