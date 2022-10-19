News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons were 2-0 winners against Walsall on Tuesday night to secure passage into the next round and a home tie

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after beating Walsall in the Papa John's Trophy

MK Dons put in a controlled performance at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Tuesday night to see off Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Toby Lock
4 minutes ago

Henry Lawrence and Nathan Holland scored their first goals for the club in the second-half to ensure their second win in Southern Group C, while West Ham U21s’ win over Cheltenham Town meant Dons would progress as table toppers.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Franco Ravizzoli - 7

Made a couple of decent stops and never really looked in any real trouble. A solid night for the keeper

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Zak Jules - 7

Looked like he enjoyed himself at his former club. Never really in trouble defensively

Photo: Andy Gardner/MK Dons

Photo Sales

3. Warren O'Hora - 7

Usual solid performance from the Irishman. Looked frustrated when midfielders around him weren't adventurous enough to go forwards

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Jack Tucker - 7.5

Showed his defensive capabilities when his back was to the wall. A game that suited his strengths

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Poundland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4