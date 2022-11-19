Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Barnsley
A poor showing at Oakwell saw MK Dons beaten 3-1 by Barnsley on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
39 minutes ago
In a performance blasted by both Liam Manning and Dean Lewington in the aftermath, Dons turned in their most disappointing performance of recent weeks.
While Mo Eisa netted his first league goal since April, it was just about the only positive to come from Yorkshire for Dons as they stared at the margin to safety stretched to six points ahead of two cup clashes in the next seven days.
Here’s how we rated the players at Oakwell.
