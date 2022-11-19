News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons turned in a poor performance away at Oakwell on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Barnsley

A poor showing at Oakwell saw MK Dons beaten 3-1 by Barnsley on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
39 minutes ago

In a performance blasted by both Liam Manning and Dean Lewington in the aftermath, Dons turned in their most disappointing performance of recent weeks.

While Mo Eisa netted his first league goal since April, it was just about the only positive to come from Yorkshire for Dons as they stared at the margin to safety stretched to six points ahead of two cup clashes in the next seven days.

Here’s how we rated the players at Oakwell.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6

Distributed well in tough conditions, but helpless for all three. Made a decent stop from Cole after he went chasing.

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Zak Jules - 5.5

Made a few vital blocks and went on a couple of roaming runs but it was a tough afternoon for the whole defence

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Dean Lewington - 5

Struggled in the poor conditions. Cole had him well in hand, and lost track of Phillips to head home the second untroubled.

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Warren O'Hora - 6

Pick of the defenders. Didn't make any errors but the whole back line looked uneasy all afternoon.

Photo: Jane Russell

