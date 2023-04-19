Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Charlton Athletic
MK Dons’ seven-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic.
By Toby Lock
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST
Jack Payne scored the only goal on 61 minutes of an otherwise poor game at Stadium MK as Mark Jackson’s side missed the opportunity to stretch the gap between themselves and the bottom four.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
