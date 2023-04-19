News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
17 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
20 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
2 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Charlton Athletic

MK Dons’ seven-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic.

By Toby Lock
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

Jack Payne scored the only goal on 61 minutes of an otherwise poor game at Stadium MK as Mark Jackson’s side missed the opportunity to stretch the gap between themselves and the bottom four.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

Jonathan Leko returned to the starting line-up to face Charlton on Tuesday night

1. MK Dons vs Charlton Athletic

Jonathan Leko returned to the starting line-up to face Charlton on Tuesday night Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Made three important saves to keep it at 0-0 before being beaten by Payne's rocket

2. Jamie Cumming - 7

Made three important saves to keep it at 0-0 before being beaten by Payne's rocket Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Kept the visitors quiet for the first 55 minutes or so, but made some uncharacteristic mistakes

3. Dean Lewington - 6

Kept the visitors quiet for the first 55 minutes or so, but made some uncharacteristic mistakes Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Solid if unspectacular. Came off in the second-half when Jackson looked to go more attacking

4. Anthony Stewart - 6

Solid if unspectacular. Came off in the second-half when Jackson looked to go more attacking Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Charlton AthleticStadium MKJack Payne