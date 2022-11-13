Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Derby County
Set-pieces were once again MK Dons’ undoing as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Derby County on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Despite leading through Louie Barry’s brilliant solo goal, his first for the club, just before half-time, Hayden Roberts equalised two minutes later from a corner, with James Collins doing the same six minutes into the second half.
While Dons looked the more threatening, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing wrapped things up for the visitors with 11 minutes to go.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.
Page 1 of 4