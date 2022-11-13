News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons put in a decent showing against Derby County but came out on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Derby County

Set-pieces were once again MK Dons’ undoing as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Derby County on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Despite leading through Louie Barry’s brilliant solo goal, his first for the club, just before half-time, Hayden Roberts equalised two minutes later from a corner, with James Collins doing the same six minutes into the second half.

While Dons looked the more threatening, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing wrapped things up for the visitors with 11 minutes to go.

Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK.

1. Jamie Cumming - 5.5

Beaten at three set-pieces, although one was ruled out for offside, which will be of huge frustration for him. Otherwise, untested from a shot from a Derby player.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. Dean Lewington - 5.5

A tricky start and too many set-piece goals marred the skipper's appearance

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. Zak Jules - 6

A couple of driving runs forward give him extra marks over his centre-back counterparts, but the set-piece goals were a huge issue

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. Warren O'Hora - 5.5

Part of that back line which never dealt with Derby's aerial threat.

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Derby CountyJames CollinsNathaniel Mendez-LaingStadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4