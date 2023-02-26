Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Ipswich Town

MK Dons lost a third straight game on Saturday as they went down 1-0 to Ipswich Town.
Sam Morsy scored the only goal of the game on 26 minutes to secure all three points for the Tractor Boys.
Here’s how we rated the players at Stadium MK
1. Top Don: Jamie Cumming - 8
Beaten from range by Morsy, but made a string of vital saves in the second-half to keep Dons in the game
Photo: Jane Russell
2. Zak Jules - 7.5
Had a few shaky moments early on, but recovered to have a strong second-half, blocking everything coming his way
Photo: Jane Russell
3. Jack Tucker - 7
Looked understandably nervous early on, but like Jules, had a decent second-half when Ipswich piled on the pressure
Photo: Jane Russell
4. Tennai Watson - 6.5
Defended pretty well, but wasn't able to add to many attacks from full-back
Photo: Jane Russell