News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Frankie Kent of Peterborough United challenges for the ball with Jamie Cumming of Milton Keynes Dons - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 29/12/2022 - FOOTBALL - Weston Homes Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Milton Keynes Dons - Sky Bet League One

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Peterborough United

MK Dons rounded out 2022 with defeat to Peterborough United on Thursday night.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Losing 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium, thanks to goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones, ensured Dons remain in the League One relegation zone heading into 2023, dropping to 22nd but remaining just a point from safety ahead of their trip to league leaders Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Day.

On a disappointing night in Cambridgeshire, here’s how we rated the players.

1. Top Don: Jamie Cumming - 8

Made a few good stops to keep the score civil, while made an excellent penalty save to keep out Jonson Clarke-Harris. Dons' best player for a second consecutive game.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. Warren O'Hora - 6

Had a busy night trying to keep tabs on Jones, Poku and Clarke-Harris

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. Zak Jules - 5

Lucky to finish on the field after being booked for giving away a soft penalty, before then hauling down again Clarke-Harris late on

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. Jack Tucker - 6

Was often the last line of defence and didn't make any real stand-out errors

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4