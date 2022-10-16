Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Plymouth Argyle
While the scoreline may suggest otherwise, MK Dons’ performance took a marked upturn on Saturday against League One pace-setters Plymouth Argyle.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Errors from Jamie Cumming, Josh McEachran and Louie Barry played huge parts in three of Plymouth’s goals, while Will Grigg netted his fourth goal of the season with the only chance which came his way at Stadium MK.
After their dismal showing against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, Dons’ performance was vastly improved in spite of the result which sees them remain firmly in the bottom three.
Here’s how we rated the players.
