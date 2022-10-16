News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons were much improved but were still soundly beaten on Saturday as they went down 4-1 to Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the defeat to Plymouth Argyle

While the scoreline may suggest otherwise, MK Dons’ performance took a marked upturn on Saturday against League One pace-setters Plymouth Argyle.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Errors from Jamie Cumming, Josh McEachran and Louie Barry played huge parts in three of Plymouth’s goals, while Will Grigg netted his fourth goal of the season with the only chance which came his way at Stadium MK.

After their dismal showing against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night, Dons’ performance was vastly improved in spite of the result which sees them remain firmly in the bottom three.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 5.5

A rare mistake from the keeper gifted Plymouth an early lead from nowhere. Was beaten three more times by some clinical finishing, but also kept the score down with some good one-on-one stops.

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Zak Jules - 5

Didn't make any stand-out errors but the defence did not hold up well under Plymouth pressure

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Dean Lewington - 5

Like Jules, wasn't really at fault per se, but Plymouth passed through the skipper too easily, in the first-half especially

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Warren O'Hora - 5

Part of a defence which got punished by seemingly every attack Plymouth threw forwards

Photo: Jane Russell

