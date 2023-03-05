News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
MK Dons had an afternoon to forget at Vale Park as they went down 1-0 to Port Vale on Saturday
MK Dons had an afternoon to forget at Vale Park as they went down 1-0 to Port Vale on Saturday
MK Dons had an afternoon to forget at Vale Park as they went down 1-0 to Port Vale on Saturday

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dismal defeat to Port Vale

MK Dons’ fight against relegation took a turn for the worse on Saturday with a lacklustre 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Mark Jackson’s men turned in an especially uninspired first-half showing, which saw them fall behind to Aaron Donnelly’s 23rd minute strike.

Failing to register an effort on goal until the 54th minute and marking only one on target all afternoon, Dons fell four points from safety in their bid to avoid relegation to League Two.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Top Don: Jamie Cumming - 7.5

Made two crucial stops to keep Dons in it in the second-half, tipping one onto the post and stopping another with his feet after seeing it late through a crowd

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales

2. Jack Tucker - 5

Never looked comfortable in the centre of a back three in the first-half, settled more in the second-half in a four

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Zak Jules - 5

Probably fortunate to avoid a first-half red card after appearing to throw an elbow in the penalty area

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales

4. Tennai Watson - 4.5

Wasn't fully sure of his role at centre-back in the first-half, and his passing was all over the show throughout

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Port ValeLeague Two