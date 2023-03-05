Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dismal defeat to Port Vale
MK Dons’ fight against relegation took a turn for the worse on Saturday with a lacklustre 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Mark Jackson’s men turned in an especially uninspired first-half showing, which saw them fall behind to Aaron Donnelly’s 23rd minute strike.
Failing to register an effort on goal until the 54th minute and marking only one on target all afternoon, Dons fell four points from safety in their bid to avoid relegation to League Two.
Here’s how we rated the players.
Page 1 of 4