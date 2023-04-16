Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dramatic draw with Cheltenham Town
Alfie May netted a 97th minute equaliser to snatch a point for Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK on Saturday, breaking MK Dons’ hearts.
By Toby Lock
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Trailing to Elliot Bonds' 12th minute opener, Mo Eisa fired Dons level in first-half stoppage time, before firing the hosts in front just before the hour-mark from the penalty spot.
Jamie Cumming then denied May from the spot after Jack Tucker’s foul on Aidan Keena, but May would deliver the cruel blow deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for Wade Elliott’s men.
Here’s how we rated the players in an enthralling game at Stadium MK.
Page 1 of 4