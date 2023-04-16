News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dramatic draw with Cheltenham Town

Alfie May netted a 97th minute equaliser to snatch a point for Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK on Saturday, breaking MK Dons’ hearts.

By Toby Lock
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Trailing to Elliot Bonds' 12th minute opener, Mo Eisa fired Dons level in first-half stoppage time, before firing the hosts in front just before the hour-mark from the penalty spot.

Jamie Cumming then denied May from the spot after Jack Tucker’s foul on Aidan Keena, but May would deliver the cruel blow deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for Wade Elliott’s men.

Here’s how we rated the players in an enthralling game at Stadium MK.

Mo Eisa bagged a brace against his former club on Saturday during the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham - his 11th and 12th goals of the season

1. MK Dons celebrating Mo Eisa's equaliser

Mo Eisa bagged a brace against his former club on Saturday during the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham - his 11th and 12th goals of the season Photo: Jane Russell

Arguably at fault for Cheltenham's opener with a risky pass which put McEachran in trouble, but made up for it with a brilliant penalty save

2. Jamie Cumming - 7

Arguably at fault for Cheltenham's opener with a risky pass which put McEachran in trouble, but made up for it with a brilliant penalty save Photo: Jane Russell

Returned to the side with aplomb after missing out on Easter Monday through injury. Limited Cheltenham to precious little, but had his keeper to thank after his foul gave away the penalty

3. Jack Tucker - 7

Returned to the side with aplomb after missing out on Easter Monday through injury. Limited Cheltenham to precious little, but had his keeper to thank after his foul gave away the penalty Photo: Jane Russell

Defended solidly for the most part

4. Dean Lewington - 7

Defended solidly for the most part Photo: Jane Russell

