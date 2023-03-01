Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dramatic draw with Lincoln City
Paris Maghoma flicked home Nathan Holland’s corner in the dying moments of the game to rescue a point for MK Dons against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.
By Toby Lock
1 hour ago
After a dreadful opening 45 minutes, Mark Jackson said he had to read the riot act to his side at the interval after seeing a team he ‘did not recognise’ at Sincil Bank.
But a more progressive Dons came out in the second half, led by Maghoma in the centre of the park, to come from behind to draw 1-1 and move within a point of safety.
Here’s how we rated the players.
