Dons leaving the field after their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Tuesday night
Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the dramatic draw with Lincoln City

Paris Maghoma flicked home Nathan Holland’s corner in the dying moments of the game to rescue a point for MK Dons against Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

By Toby Lock
1 hour ago

After a dreadful opening 45 minutes, Mark Jackson said he had to read the riot act to his side at the interval after seeing a team he ‘did not recognise’ at Sincil Bank.

But a more progressive Dons came out in the second half, led by Maghoma in the centre of the park, to come from behind to draw 1-1 and move within a point of safety.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Nothing to do for much of the game. Tipped Mandroiu's late strike onto the post having been helpless to deny his opener

2. Jack Tucker - 6

Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half especially but never had the confidence to play the decisive ball or to spark something

3. Zak Jules - 6

Didn't look as nervous as Tucker, and similarly saw a lot of the ball in the first half. Tested the Lincoln keeper with a header in the second period.

4. Daniel Harvie - 6

Returned to the side after his knee injury. Looked frustrated when on the ball because he had precious few options to offload it

