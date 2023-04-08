News you can trust since 1981
Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Portsmouth on Good Friday

Mo Eisa scored his tenth goal of the season as MK Dons claimed another point on their quest for League One survival, drawing 1-1 with ten-man Portsmouth.

By Toby Lock
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Leading through Connor Ogilvie’s 14th minute goal, Portsmouth were reduced when Joe Morrell clashed with Daniel Harvie five minutes before the break, earning him a straight red card – his second sending off of the season.

Eisa slotted home 20 minutes into the second-half to earn Dons a share of the spoils as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Mo Eisa's goal earned Dons a point at Stadium MK on Good Friday

1. MK Dons celebrate

Mo Eisa's goal earned Dons a point at Stadium MK on Good Friday

Beaten early on by Ogilvie's volley but didn't have many other saves to make. Was at full-stretch in stoppage time as Pigott fired over his bar

2. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Beaten early on by Ogilvie's volley but didn't have many other saves to make. Was at full-stretch in stoppage time as Pigott fired over his bar

Held firm to deny Portsmouth much in the way of chances from open play in the first-half

3. Dean Lewington - 7

Held firm to deny Portsmouth much in the way of chances from open play in the first-half

Continues to grow in stature in Dons' defence of late. A magnet for everything Portsmouth threw into the Dons area in the first-half, and did a reliable mop-up job in the second. To highlight his growing confidence, his 30-yard piledriver was tipped around the post by keeper Matt Macey

4. Top Don: Jack Tucker - 8

Continues to grow in stature in Dons' defence of late. A magnet for everything Portsmouth threw into the Dons area in the first-half, and did a reliable mop-up job in the second. To highlight his growing confidence, his 30-yard piledriver was tipped around the post by keeper Matt Macey

