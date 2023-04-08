Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Portsmouth on Good Friday
Mo Eisa scored his tenth goal of the season as MK Dons claimed another point on their quest for League One survival, drawing 1-1 with ten-man Portsmouth.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Leading through Connor Ogilvie’s 14th minute goal, Portsmouth were reduced when Joe Morrell clashed with Daniel Harvie five minutes before the break, earning him a straight red card – his second sending off of the season.
Eisa slotted home 20 minutes into the second-half to earn Dons a share of the spoils as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches.
Here’s how we rated the players.
