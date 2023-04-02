News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons celebrate Jonathan Leko's second-half equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park
Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Wycombe Wanderers

MK Dons extended their unbeaten run to four games on Saturday as they claimed a point in a feisty 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

In a tension-filled Bucks derby, Dons led early on through Daniel Harvie, before a David Wheeler brace either side of half-time put the Chairboys in front.

Jonathan Leko’s second goal in as many games ensured a share of the spoils at Adams Park though, as Mark Jackson’s side moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Not really a lot he could do for either goal, but came chasing a couple of risky balls into the box and got nowhere near them.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

Not really a lot he could do for either goal, but came chasing a couple of risky balls into the box and got nowhere near them.

Another big performance from the skipper, not really offering up many chances to the hosts

2. Dean Lewington - 7

Another big performance from the skipper, not really offering up many chances to the hosts

A close runner for Top Don. Won his aerial battles, made some key blocks and tackles too as Dons restricted the hosts to set-piece chances

3. Jack Tucker - 7.5

A close runner for Top Don. Won his aerial battles, made some key blocks and tackles too as Dons restricted the hosts to set-piece chances

Initially looked like a man who hadn't kicked a ball since mid-January, but grew into the game. A brilliant second-half showing, a magnet for the ball at times as he frustrated his former club

4. Anthony Stewart - 7.5

Initially looked like a man who hadn't kicked a ball since mid-January, but grew into the game. A brilliant second-half showing, a magnet for the ball at times as he frustrated his former club

