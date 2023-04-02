Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the draw with Wycombe Wanderers
MK Dons extended their unbeaten run to four games on Saturday as they claimed a point in a feisty 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.
By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
In a tension-filled Bucks derby, Dons led early on through Daniel Harvie, before a David Wheeler brace either side of half-time put the Chairboys in front.
Jonathan Leko’s second goal in as many games ensured a share of the spoils at Adams Park though, as Mark Jackson’s side moved five points clear of the relegation zone.
Here’s how we rated the players.
