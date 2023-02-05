Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the excellent win over Bristol Rovers
A gritty, physical and determined performance led to a vital 2-0 win for MK Dons over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago
Goals from Mo Eisa and Max Dean at either ends of the game ensured Dons picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time since last March.
In a game balanced on a knife-edge, with tempers flaring and a tense atmosphere throughout, Dons showed a different side of their game, with the win lifting them to 19th in League One.
Here’s how we rated the players.
