MK Dons fans certainly did enjoy their trip to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, seeing their side come away with all three points thanks to a gritty 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers

Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating pictures after the excellent win over Bristol Rovers

A gritty, physical and determined performance led to a vital 2-0 win for MK Dons over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Goals from Mo Eisa and Max Dean at either ends of the game ensured Dons picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time since last March.

In a game balanced on a knife-edge, with tempers flaring and a tense atmosphere throughout, Dons showed a different side of their game, with the win lifting them to 19th in League One.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 7

Not much to do in truth. Marshalled his box well, especially in the closing stages when Rovers pushed on in desperation

2. Jack Tucker - 8

A brilliant defensive display, winning everything in his direction en route to a clean sheet

3. Zak Jules - 8

A mighty showing at the back, winning everything in the air and making strong, important challenges. His best performance for a while

4. Daniel Harvie - 7.5

Bravely put his head in the way when Coburn looked certain to score, finishing with a bandage over his face. The game suited his temperament too but he kept a level head

